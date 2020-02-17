news, story, article

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 17, GNA - Dr. Pius Mensah, Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services has advised parents and guardians to ensure that their children are immunised against poliomyelitis for a polio free nation.



He gave the advice at a stakeholders meeting in Hohoe to discuss matters relating to the National Immunisation Campaign against polio.

Mr Mensah said the exercise, which begins in the Municipality on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 to Tuesday, February 25, 2020 and for children from 21 months to four years, would help eliminate infections due to polio virus, adding that "We don’t want to leave any child out to become a source for any infections in future."

The Director said although the Inactivated Polio Vaccination (IPV) was not a routine vaccination carried out by the Ghana Health Service, measures have been put in place to address any eventuality during the immunisation exercise.

Dr. Mensah said that was important because failure to address any adverse event from the immunisation exercise would affect future immunisations.

