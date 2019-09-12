news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Paga (UE), Sept 12, GNA – The Paga Health Centre in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region has not recorded any maternal deaths in the past three years.

Mrs Juliana Anam-erime, the District Director of the Ghana Health Services, said despite the challenges that the health facility faced over the years, coupled with high attendance, management and staff of the facility worked hard and did not recorded any maternal death in 2017, 2018 and 2019 so far.

She said this when Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, paid a working visit to the facility to inspect the two newly constructed Maternity and Children’s wards.

The two structures, each having a 20-bed capacity and other offices have been constructed by the Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly with funding from the Special Development Initiative, $1million per Constituency and the District Development Fund (DDF).

The Assembly further supported the facility with 28 new beds to ease some of the challenges confronting the effective delivery of health care in the area.

The District Director commended the Assembly for the continuous assistance to the facility, saying people used to carry their own beds from their houses to the facility whenever they had to be detained at the health centre.

The Regional Minister lauded the performance of the facility despite the numerous resource constraints and expressed optimism that the provision of the new wards and beds, would help solve the no-bed syndrome, improve quality of healthcare and enable the facility to handle other referral cases.

She assured the management of the Health Centre that all efforts would be made to ensure that the Ministry of Health gave accreditation for the facility to be upgraded to the status of a district hospital to provide the needed services to the people.

Madam Abayage further inspected construction works on a new ultramodern two-storey office complex being funded by the central government for the Assembly.

The facility, designed to provide a conducive working space for the staff of the Assembly to deliver effectively, has 20 offices excluding the Chief Executive’s and the Coordinating Director’s. It was started in June 2018 and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The Regional Minister on behalf of Mr Gerard Ataogye, the Chief Executive for the area, made a formal presentation of 1,500 dual desks the Assembly had procured to distribute to 20 basic schools across the district.

She urged the management and staff of various schools to teach the pupils the need to cultivate maintenance culture in order to keep properties and facilities safe as well as grow to become responsible citizens who would contribute to the development of the nation.

Madam Georgina Bugase, the Head Mistress of the Paga Roman Catholic Primary School, who received 125 dual desks, commended the Assembly for boosting academic activities in the school and appealed to the Regional Minister to help the school to complete a three unit classroom block started by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

The Regional Minister begun her tour of the Region last week, to inspect the implementation of government policies and programmes.

GNA