news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Paga (UE), Sept 12, GNA – The Paga Health Centre in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region has not recorded any maternal death for three years running.

Mrs. Juliana Anam-erime, the District Director of the Ghana Health Services, said notwithstanding the challenges the facility had been struggling and the high attendance, the management and staff, had been working really hard - giving it their all, something that was paying off.

She said this when Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Regional Minister, paid a working visit to the facility to inspect the newly constructed Maternity and Children’s Wards.

The two structures, each having a 20-bed capacity and offices were funded by the District Assembly from the Special Development Initiative, US$1million per Constituency and the District Development Fund (DDF).

The assembly, additionally, has supplied the health centre with 28 new beds to make things better for patients.

Mrs. Anam-erime applauded the assembly for the strong support it continued to give to the facility and said, the situation where patients on admission, had to carry their own beds from their houses, had now ended.

The Regional Minister lauded the performance of the health workers and expressed optimism that the construction of the new wards and provision of beds, would significantly help to improve the quality of healthcare.

She assured the management that everything would be done to ensure that the facility was upgraded to the status of a district hospital to provide the needed services to the people.

Madam Abayage later inspected construction works on a new ultra-modern two-storey office complex being built for the assembly by the central government.

The project, on completion, would provide a conducive working space for the staff of the assembly to efficiently perform.

It comes with 20 offices and these do not include those for the District Chief Executive and the Coordinating Director.

The project was started in June 2018, and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The Regional Minister on behalf of the assembly, at a separate event, handed over 1,500 dual desks procured for 20 basic schools in the area.

She urged the school authorities to make sure that they were properly handled so that they did not get broken.

Madam Georgina Bugase, the head teacher of the Paga Roman Catholic Primary School, whose school received 125 of dual desks, praised the assembly for the supply of the furniture and said it had come as a huge relief to the pupils.

She appealed to the Regional Minister to help complete a three unit classroom block started by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) for the school.

The Regional Minister has been touring the districts to see for herself the implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

GNA