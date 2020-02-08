news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Feb. 08, GNA - The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has called on the Ministry of Health, agencies and institutions to be creative in the training of paediatricians to attract more people into the profession towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3.

Dr John Adabie Appiah, the President of PSG, who made the call said access to paediatric services was increasing across the country and has become necessary to have more experts to expand their services to every corner of the country.

Dr Appiah was speaking at the PSG's two-day Annual General and Scientific Meeting in Accra on the theme; "Building Partnerships to Achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3".

The SDG 3 enjoins member states to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Newborns, children and adolescents in Ghana are faced with a myriad of health challenges, which must be addressed holistically.

He said with the failure to achieve the Millennium Development Goals, Ghana has no excuse but to accelerate efforts to be counted among the 'elite' nations of SDG high-fliers.

"This calls for more than doubling our efforts, pooling resources together and working with each other and trust that we can do better," he stated.

According to him, the Society was seriously looking into the uneven distribution of child health experts in some parts of the country adding that, this is a major issue, which compromised the quality of care.

Dr Appiah said in as much as Ghanaian child health experts are taking up positions across the country than before, there was the need to identify additional factors and dynamics contributing to child mortality.

He called on skilled personnel to address problems such as lower respiratory tract infections and sustain immunization to save children.

Mrs Cynthia Morrison, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, commended the Society for meeting to further discuss the well-being of children.

She said Ghana had demonstrated clear commitment by ensuring that the SDGs were maintained and coordinated into the President's programme of economic and social development policy.





In achieving the goals, the Ministry she said adopted a multi sectorial approach in the implementation of its policies and programmes.

"To further strengthen inter agency partnership to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all ages, an inter-sectorial standard operating procedure for child protection and family welfare development for children under zero to three have been finalized under the early Childhood Care and Development policy," she said.

This policy including others give the overall framework direction for protection and promotion of the vulnerable.

This, she said, could not be achieved by the Ministry alone but needed partnerships to ensure common goals and targets and urged all not to relent on their efforts in achieving the SGDs.

Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, the Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), speaking on the role of the media in achieving the SGD 3, urged journalists to ensure that policies and laws regarding the well- being of children were implemented through their writings.





She said Ghana has made tremendous progress on new policies such as the Child and Family Welfare Policy and Justice for All Children policy and advised journalists to monitor commitments made by government and other organizations through continuous tracking and assessment of programmes.

"We must ensure that children receive the best care and improve their wellbeing to take up the mantle of developing the nation," she noted.

Mrs Asante-Agyei urged the PSG to deepen their collaboration with the GJA to ensure that journalists report effectively on children issues.

She said this was important as it would help do away with wrong reporting on children since they were sensitive group of people.

The two day programme witnessed a lot of presentations, business meeting, exhibitions, awards and dinner dance.

GNA