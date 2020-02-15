news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Paala, (UWR), Feb. 15, GNA – Residents of Paala, a farming community in the Wa West District, have appealed to the government to consider constructing a health centre in the area to improve primary healthcare delivery.

They described as worrying the absence of a health facility in the area, which affects their living standards especially their health.

They said patients, including pregnant women, travel several kilometers to Dorimon, a distanced community, to access health care due to lack of health facility and appealed to government and other benevolent organizations to come to their aid.

Madam Martha Seokomo, a resident of Paala told the GNA in an interview that the situation had been compounded by the lack of access to vehicular transport services due to the poor road network to the community, which compels patients and pregnant women to be transported on bicycles and in rare cases motorbikes to access health care services.

She revealed that the situation sometimes resulted in still births while other pregnant women deliver on the way to the health facility.

"A bicycle cannot carry you to the health facility, sometime too, you can deliver whiles walking or you get to the facility and deliver and lose the child. Those who cannot go also deliver in the house", she explained.

"There is one woman here who was about to deliver but on the way to the health facility on a motor bike, she delivered and had to be brought back home", she explained.

Madam Seokomo, however, claimed that anyone who delivered at home paid a fine of GH¢90.00 in addition to other items including soap and detergents to the health facility before the patient and baby would be taken care of.

Paala Naa Ahmed Adams, the chief of Paala said the community had been greatly affected due to the lack of a health facility in the community.

He gave the assurance that the community was ready to provide land and labour to support the government or any benevolent organisation and individual who would come to their aid.

Mr Yussif Badie, the Assembly Member of the area pledged to work closely with the Wa West District Assembly to help meet the health needs of the people.

Meanwhile, Goal 3 of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) required member states to achieve good health and well-being including Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for her citizens by 2030.

GNA