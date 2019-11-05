news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Kpone, Nov. 5, GNA - The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate in October screened over 700 women for breast cancer related health issues to commemoration the Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The women, were mostly traders, nursing mothers, and students received free screening at Kpone and Zenu all in the Kpone-Katamanso District.

Mrs Gifty Amehere, Municipal Public Health Promotion Officer, said as part of the screening exercise, the women were sensitized on the dangers of the disease and the need for period check-up for early detection.

The sensitization and screening, she noted, was sponsored by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), Ghana Health Service and the Oil Tanking Limited.

Mrs Amehere said it was very important to screen for the disease explaining that breast cancer could be dangerous if undetected early and could even lead to death.

She stated that some of the symptoms of the disease included tenderness of the breast, lumps in the breast, and yellowish discharge from the breast among others.

Mrs Priscilla Esther Brimah Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, reiterated that early detection was the best remedy for breast cancer treatment.

Mrs Danquah said unfortunately many people waited for their condition to deteriorate before seeking medical help stressing that people must make a conscious effort to test.

She said even though the awareness month had passed, screening would continue in all the public health facilities in the Municipality and therefore urged both women and men to screen.

She explained that men must also screen for breast cancer as the disease did not only affect women as people thought, as health statistics revealed that some men had also contracted it.

The Health Directorate urged health officials in the area to continue to create the awareness on the disease to prevent people from dying from it.

