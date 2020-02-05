news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb. 05, GNA - More than nine point six (9.6) million people die of cancer related diseases annually Worldwide with 70 percent of it from developing countries.

Dr James Prah, Deputy Director of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Health Services has revealed.

Alarmed by the figure, Dr. Prah cautioned that the number of cancer patients could rise steadily to affect over 13 million, particularly children by the year 2030, if immediate remedial steps were not adopted to avert the imminent health crisis.

In a speech to commemorate World Cancer Day in Cape Coast on Tuesday, Dr. Prah said the Day was an initiative of the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) to unite the world to fight against the global cancer epidemic spread.

It was also to save millions of preventable deaths each year by sustained awareness creation and education about cancer while working tirelessly with governments and other stakeholders to act against the deadly diseases.

Dr Prah highlighted some of the causes of the disease to include; prolonged exposure to carcinogens, like smoking, alcoholism, tobacco, exposure to chemicals, radiations, obesity and the genetic make-up of people among others.

Expressing worry about the rampant abuse or misuse of carcinogens, he stated that “tobacco alone contain about 80 different carcinogens resulting in about 22 percent of all cancer deaths," and warned the public especially the youth to sidestep the use of drugs.

Dr. Prah explained that cancer developed with changes in normal cells, affecting its growth, size and shape resulting in abnormal growth of the cells that formed lump and noted that symptoms might vary depending on which organ was affected.

For that matter, the Dr Prah encouraged all to frequently monitor changes that may occur in their bodies and exercise frequently to maintain a moderate body shape and size.

Giving hope to all cancer patients, he said “there is hope for all affected cancer patients especially if detected early. When you are suspicious, go to the hospital, you can be diagnosed and treated, you have chances to join the many survivors."

