news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, March 15, GNA — Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah, Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, Accra West, has advised Ghanaians to adhere to precautionary measures given by health experts in the prevention of coronavirus.

He said the collective efforts of citizens was needed to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Giving the advice during a sermon over the weekend, he cited the United States of America and Germany as places currently experiencing a fast spread of the virus, hence all social gatherings including church services have been halted.

“The virus is fast spreading in many parts of the world and has led to complete shut down in some countries. We should not wait for it to get out of hand in this country before we take concrete steps to manage it. Our little collective efforts will help deal with the spread of this deadly virus,” he said.

Bishop Owusu Ansah said there is the need to practice proper hygiene such as regular washing of hands or the use of hand sanitizers, covering the mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing, avoiding handshakes and crowded places, among others.

He encouraged congregants to make use of the hand sanitizers placed at various entry points of the church and charged ushers to always wipe and spray the doors including its handles and chairs with disinfectants.

“Also, those at the accounts section should put on gloves before counting all monies given in church and use hand sanitizers afterwards. All instrumentalists should wipe or spray their instruments with disinfectants. I do not want any member of mine to be a victim of this viral infection. Please endeavor to stay safe.”

The Regional Overseer led the congregation in a time of intercession for the nation, calling on God to save all citizens from the pandemic.

GNA