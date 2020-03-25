news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore GNA

Dambai (O/R) March 25, GNA - The Oti Regional Health Directorate has inaugurated a Public Health Emergency Management Committee to help fight COVID-19 in the Region.

The Committee is to ensure that the public adhere to health safety measures outlined by the World Health Organization.

Mr Emmanuel Dzotsi, Oti Regional Director of Health Services said similar committees would be set up in the various Districts and Municipalities in the Region.

He said the Directorate had made significant progress in putting the necessary measures in place to ensure that anyone tested positive for the novel coronavirus would be quickly quarantined.

Mr Emmanuel Dzotsi said four main hospitals -Worawora Government Hospital, Nkwanta District Hospital, Krachi West District Hospital and St Mary Theresa Hospital at Papase in the Akan District in the Region had been designated for quarantining with District Response Teams also on standby.

Daasebre Kwame Bonja II, Omanhene of Chonke Traditional Area in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said it was important for traditional authorities to enforce the President's directive in their various communities to stop the spread of the virus.

He said they must also ensure persons who ignored the directives were made to face the full rigorous of the law.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as part of Government's effort to fight the novel coronavirus, also presented some items to the Region.

The items include 40 dust bins((240 Ltrs), 40 boxes of wash basins, 40 veronica buckets, 40 hand paper towel, 40 boxes of liquid soap, 400 nose masks, 40 reflective jackets, 40 veronica stands, 50 hand sanitizers (500ml), 40 stickers for dust bins, veronica and buckets.

Nana Owusu Yeboa the Oti Regional Minister was grateful to the Ministry for the support and pledged to ensure that the items were properly maintained and also put to good use.

GNA