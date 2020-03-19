news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, March 19, GNA – Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area, on Thursday pledged support to the measures taken by the Government to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said all appointments, functions and visits to the Osu Palace had been suspended, unless deemed extremely important but with limited number of persons to be allowed at a time.

A statement by the Osu Mantse, who is also the President of the Greater Accra Regional House Chiefs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said all meetings, functions and activities of the Osu Traditional Council had been cancelled until further notice.

It said employees, dependents and all persons within the Palace and its surroundings were to observe the social distancing protocol of one meter (three feet) during interactions while all persons had been advised to limit their travels and movement.

The statement said festivals, funerals, naming and marriage ceremonies among other social gatherings, which attracted crowds, should be called off till further notice while gatherings in markets, community trading centres and all public places in the Osu Traditional Area were discouraged.

It advised the public to observe hygiene at homes by placing water and soap at vantage points for handwashing, and cover mouths while sneezing and coughing.

“This is a responsibility we must take as citizens of Ghana to protect our homes and families.”

He entreated the media to be cautious in their reportage in order not to cause fear and panic.

