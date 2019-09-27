news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Sogakope (VR), Sept. 27, GNA - The Ophthalmological Society of Ghana (OSG) is looking forward to partnering the Ghana Health Service and the Himalayan Cataract Project to restore vision to 2000 cataract blind persons next month.

Dr Michael E. Gyasi, President, OSG, who disclosed this at the 29th Annual General and Scientific Meeting of the Society at Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region said the project would commemorate this year's World Sight Day (WSD).

The three-day Annual General and Scientific Meeting was on the theme, "Advances in the Management of Orbital Diseases and Oculoplastic."

He said the Society's focus was increasing visibility of ophthalmologists and helping to shape the future of eye care in the country-taking it to the doorsteps of Ghanaians and called for support of stakeholders.

"We want to have an ophthalmologist who does not only examine and counsel people in his comfort zone, but rather one who is ready to take this to their doorsteps," Dr. Gyasi said.

He said over the years, the Society placed emphasis on cataract and glaucoma treatment but now, adding treatment of vitreous and retinal diseases, helping restore sight to many Ghanaians.

Dr. Gyasi said since 2016, a member was sent for either long or short-term fellowship on oculoplastic each year in Nepal in view of its importance and the interest it was generating and said the future was bright for eyecare services in Ghana.

He said the challenge of human resource was being addressed by faculty and the Ghana Ophthalmology Council by training more professionals and increasing membership of the Society, currently at 97, with 27 per cent on retirement and another 27 per cent aged 50 years and above.

Dr. Edith Mawunyo Dogbe, a consultant and a former President of the Society in a keynote address urged the public to seek early eye treatment to avoid facial disfigurement.

She said lack of equipment and consumables were some challenges eye specialists faced and asked that they were addressed.

GNA