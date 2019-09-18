news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh



Old-Ningo (GAR) Sept. 18, GNA - The Old-Ningo Clinic in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region has received various items to enhance quality health delivery in the area.

The over GH¢100,000.00 worth items donated by the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) includes, six mattresses, three oxygen cylinders, one generator,one centrifuge and 10 ceiling fans.

Mr. Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive (DCE), presenting the items stated that, health delivery was paramount as far as the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly was concerned.

He revealed that, the items formed part of a GH¢400,000.00 budget by his outfit to procure medical equipment for the three main public health facilities in the District.

The DCE mentioned Prampram Polyclinic, Old-Ningo Clinic, and Mobole Health Center as the beneficiary institutions of the medical equipment.

Receiving the items on behalf of the clinic, Mrs Vivian Dwira, Deputy Director for Nursing Services, Ningo-Prampram District, said the items would help the officers discharge of their duties effectively.

She added that manual record keeping was a challenge at the clinic and therefore appealed for a desktop computer to enable them do proper record keeping.

Mrs. Dwira gave the assurance that, the equipment would be put to good use and called on the authorities to support the clinic to administer efficient and effective health care to residents and others.

The Old-Ningo Clinic is the only public health facility in the Old-Ningo community.

