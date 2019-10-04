news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie/Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 04, GNA - Olam Grains Ghana Limited, a private manufacturing firm, has organised free breast cancer screening for its bakers in Tamale as part of efforts to create awareness in the Northern Region.



The screening exercise also forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to help make an impact this October, set aside globally for awareness creation, early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Dr Hawa Malechi, a Specialist Obstetric Gynecologist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, said knowledge on the cause of the disease was scanty and indicated that early detection remained the only means of control.

She said when breast cancer was detected early and properly diagnosed, it would lead to early treatment, with good chances of cure.

Dr Malechi said majority of deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries, where most women with breast cancer were diagnosed at the late stages due mainly to the lack of awareness and barriers to health services.

She said the situation was common to many women, especially in Africa, which must be addressed.

Mr Seidu Sonjen, the Zonal Manager for OLAM Ghana, said 140 bakers in the Northern Region had benefited from the exercise to enhance healthcare.

Madam Comfort Abobbtey, the Director of Yesu Adom Bakery, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to management of the company for organising the screening and said it had broaden their knowledge on the disease.

