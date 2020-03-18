news, story, article

Accra, Mar. 18, GNA - The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service has cautioned staff of Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to take precautionary measures against the COVID-19.



The measures are follow-ups to the cases confirmed in Ghana by the Minister of Health.

A statement signed by Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said: "In view of the above, all RCCs and MMDAs are to suspend the Biometric Electronic Clocking System till further notice."

It said, staff should also be encouraged to adhere to the precautionary measures stated by the Minister of Health in a press release.

The statement said the Ministry of Health’s precautionary measures for "Regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, Avoid shaking hands, Keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing should be upheld."

The statement said the MoH measures said: "It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep, Stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and call the following numbers immediately: 0509497700, 0558439868.

It said Adherence to the above directives was key to the safety of staff.

GNA