By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



The Association of Concerned Cape Coast Citizens and Residents (ACCCCAR) has underlined the needed for concerted national effort to contain and stop the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It is urging calm, prioritizing of personal health and wellbeing of families in these difficult and abnormal times.

The Association In a press statement, signed by Mr. George Justice Arthur, called for all institutions and stakeholders to continue to work assiduously to combat the pandemic.

That must be in conformity with World Health Organisation (WHO) directives as well as Ghana's domestic strategy to curtail the infection.

It expressed deep concern about the pandemic that has changed the normal routine and pattern of life across the world.

"The Association wishes to call on the metropolitan, municipal and assemblies, traditional authorities, the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, and security agencies to come up with safety measures to combat the pandemic."

The institutions must endeavour to ensure adequate safety measures at their offices – provision of hand washing facilities and alcohol-based hand sanitizers at vantage points.

