By Kofi Mensah, GNA



Obuasi, March, 11 GNA - A new Antenatal clinic for the Obuasi Government Hospital has been inaugurated at a ceremony at Obuasi, to ease the pressure pregnant women go through in accessing antenatal services in the Municipality.

The facility was financed by Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, from his share of the MP’s Common Fund.

Mr Kwarteng, who is also a Deputy Minister of Finance, said the facility would provide comfortable and ideal environment for pregnant women.

He said government was committed to improving the health status of Ghanaians, especially women and children at all levels and that was why it was expanding health facilities to bring healthcare to the doorstep of all.

Mr Osei Minta, Administrator of the Hospital, thanked the MP for the facility and said it would offer conducive environment for both nurses and doctors to discharge their duties.

Some of the pregnant women who were at the ceremony commended the MP and said it would help reduce congestion, which often caused delays in accessing quality healthcare.

