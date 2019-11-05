news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, Nov. 05, GNA – The National Youth Authority (NYA) secretariat in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, have organised health screening exercise for residents in the Sunyani Municipality to mark this year’s African Youth Day.

More than 100 residents between 15 and 45 years checked their HIV/AIDS status, sugar level, blood pressure and hepatitis status.

The Africa Union (AU) has set aside November 1 every year to celebrate Africa Youth Day to shed light on the important contributions made by young persons to the development of their local communities and their respective nations.

This year’s commemoration, which is under the theme “Ghana beyond Aid: The Youth Factor”, the NYA outlined a number of activities to mark the day.

At the regional level in Sunyani, the Secretariat, beside the health walk and screening organised youth empowerment meetings to discuss issues of national development and the contribution of the youth as agents of anti-corruption in the country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NYA said the “youth are the future of the nation and needed to be sure of their health status”.

She said the Authority would periodically organise the screening exercise to make many of the teeming youth to know their health status and live healthy lives.

Mr. Robin Appiah, the Sunyani Municipal Health Promotion Officer, who led a team of health personnel to undertake the screening exercise, advised the youth to avoid unhealthy lifestyle and do regular medical check-ups to live longer.

GNA