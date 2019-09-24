news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru (C/R), Sept. 24, GNA - Mr Prince Yaw Essah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Agona East, says the institutionalization of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has helped to reduce the financial burden on many patients.

Mr Essah, an official of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), made this known when he interacted with the media after he paid over Gh¢8,000.00 for 292 people in the Agona East who are not members of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He said he decided to pay for those who could not afford to pay the required amount of Gh¢28.00 for them to secure the NHIS cards to enable them attend hospital at a reduced cost.

Mr Essah said the NHIS card was very important to access health care especially in case of emergency and advised those who were not members to proceed to Agona Swedru Office of NHIS to register.

The parliamentary aspirant used the occasion to appeal to the delegates to vote massively for him to lead the party as Parliamentary candidate in 2020.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the media expressed profound gratitude to Mr Essah for his immense contributions towards the development of the party in Agona East.

Mr Solomon Paintsil, Campaign Manager of Mr Essah, urged the delegates to vote massively for him on Saturday, September 28, to enable the NPP to unseat National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

He said Mr Essah is very capable and would work around the clock to ensure that the NDC is defeated should the delegates give him the nod.

GNA