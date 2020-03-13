news, story, article

Accra, March 13, GNA - The Embassy of Norway in Ghana, has confirmed that one of its officials has tested positive for the flu-like coronavirus (COVID-19) and says, it is working with the Ghana Health Service to trace the patient’s possible contacts.



"The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service," it said in comments on its official Facebook page, which also announced the indefinite closure of the Embassy.

"Routine contact tracing has commenced. All remaining staff are also in home quarantine/self-quarantine, and we are fully committed to assist with containment.".

It added that the staff were working from home.

"We are thankful for the care and assistance offered by Ghana's health authorities and WHO Ghana, and also for the compassion showed.

"We urge everybody to follow the preventive measures issued by the WHO and Ghanaian authorities".

Ghana on Thursday night confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 after more than 60 suspected cases proved negative upon testing – a Norwegian and a Ghanaian diplomat who returned from Turkey for a visit.

Health authorities are urging calm and the strict observation of preventive measures to help contain the disease, which has infected more than 137,445 people globally and killed about 5,088, since it was first reported in the Wuhan industrial city of China in December 2019.

The Johns Hopkins University Global Covid-19 Tracker puts the current total cases of recovery at 69,779.

Regular and thorough washing of hands, the use of alcohol based hand sanitizers, proper coughing etiquette and the restriction of touching the face are some of the measures.

The disease has negatively affected businesses, stock markets, workplaces and everyday life across the world.

China and Italy have been the hardest hit.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday night announced a100 million dollar-cedi equivalent to control the spread and enhance case management of the disease.

Meanwhile, the media have cautioned to be circumspect in their reportage to prevent unnecessary panic and anxiety.

GNA