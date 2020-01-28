news, story, article

Accra, Jan.28, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says no Ghanaian in China has contracted the coronavirus even though Ghana has about 152 students in Wuhan, where the virus was first reported.



According to a statement from the Ministry to the Ghana News Agency, the Ghanaian Embassy in China, in contact with students, was liaising with their leadership, the Wuhan Foreign Office and Universities to ensure the continued safety of the students and the provision of basic necessities.

The Ministry, therefore, assured all parents, relatives and friends of Ghanaians in China that the Ghanaian Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate-General in Guangzhou were in close contact with leadership of the Ghanaian community and the National Union of Ghana Students – China and receive frequent briefing on their welfare.

The Ministry urged all Ghanaians who intended to travel to China to buy medical insurance, acquaint themselves with the nearest medical facility where they treat high fevers and also speak English or have a translator who could help in case of emergency.

It also said anyone visiting Wuhan would be subjected to a mandatory 14-days quarantine before leaving the province.

According to the statement, most universities in China had postponed their re-opening indefinitely.

It therefore advised parents or guardians with wards particularly in Wuhan and its environs in the Hubei Province to immediately contact the Embassy’s Consular Hotline on phone numbers (+8618612084232 or +8618612959040).

The Ministry according to the statement, remained resolute on working with the various Ghanaian communities and the students in China to ensure that they were provided with the needed consular services within their remit.

GNA