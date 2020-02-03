news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - There is no confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus in Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang Chinese Ambassador, disclosed at a media encounter in Accra on the latest update on outbreak and China's efforts to contain it.



He has, therefore, urged the public to remain calm as the Chinese government attached great importance to control the epidemic and put in measures to prevent it from spreading to other jurisdictions.

Mr. Shi Ting Wang stated that people's safety and health always came first, and thus the prevention and control of the outbreak was China's most important work for now.

To this end, China has taken all-around strict measures including transport restrictions, extending the Chinese New Year holiday, postponing school openings, cancellations of gatherings, temporary closures of public venues, personnel tracking and management, temperature detection at subway and railway stations and airports.

He said a key Chinese laboratory has identified three virus strains, which could be used to develop a vaccine for the epidemic of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, Institutes of Chinese Academy of Sciences have screened several medicines, which could help contain the virus and have the potential for clinical application.

Statistics from Chinese health authorities indicate that by February 1st, 2020, 14,380 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus have been reported in China; and had resulted in a total of 304 deaths, while 328 people have recovered.

Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, has suspended the operation of city buses, subways, ferries, and long-distance passenger transportation, starting from January 23, 2020, temporarily closing the departure channels of airports and train stations.

Following Beijing's SARS treatment model in 2003, Wuhan is building two makeshift hospitals, which will have more than 2300 beds, to treat patients infected with the virus. The two facilities are expected to be completed with a staggering speed of less than 15 days.

More than 7000 doctors and nurses from other cities, provinces and military have arrived in Wuhan and nearby areas to treat patients.

Together with them, large number of medical supplies are sent, with medical equipment factories producing medical masks and clothing round the clock to meet the needs of hospitals and pharmacies.

GNA