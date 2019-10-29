news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 29, GNA – There has not been any Cholera outbreak in the Kumasi Metropolis outbreak in the last three years, Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Mayor, has revealed.

“The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is proud of this enviable achievement given the deadly nature of this disease,” he observed.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the side-line of a ‘Meet-the-Press’ programme, in Kumasi, indicated that that the development was attributable to regular de-silting of the drainage system in the Metropolis.

Added to this is the constant sensitization and educational exercises embarked on by the Assembly in collaboration with its development partners to create awareness for environmental cleanliness leading to the prevention of the disease.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration and even death, if untreated.

According to medical experts, it is caused by eating food and drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholera. Key symptoms include diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting and nausea.

Ghana had over the years continued to record intermittent Cholera outbreaks, with one of the highest cases witnessed between 2014 and 2015, which claimed 243 lives.

The ‘Meet-the-Press’ programme was facilitated by the Information Services Department (ISD) to give journalists an insight into development programmes and projects undertaken by the KMA for the wellbeing of the citizenry.

It was also to lay bare some development challenges confronting the Assembly, and solicit support of the media in tackling them.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi said the Metropolis lacked adequate health facilities, a situation that had always seen the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the nation’s second-largest referral health facility, becoming congested.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the government to up its efforts of constructing more of such facilities in view of the high population in Kumasi.

