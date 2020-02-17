news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Gakli (VR), Feb. 17, GNA – Mr Radolf Edem Gaglo, Blood Donation Organiser at Ketu South Municipal Hospital has touted the efforts of the hospital in ensuring that blood was always in stock to save the lives of clients, especially pregnant women.



He said the result was that, for the entire 2019, the hospital recorded “zero maternal death in relation to blood transfusion” and noted that the hospital intended maintaining the record to ensure that blood stock never run out.

Mr Gaglo spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of this year’s Valentine’s Day blood donation exercise under Mobile Telecommunications Network Limited (MTN)’s “Save a Life Campaign” at Gakli, a Muslim community in the Municipality.

The Blood Donation Organizer said the exercise, first in the Municipality, collected 90 pints of blood for the hospital describing it as a life-saving intervention.

He said a well-stocked blood bank placed hospitals in positions to avoid preventable maternal deaths because a common cause of maternal deaths was complications from severe bleeding, which occurred during delivery and after delivery, requiring blood transfusions to save mother and baby.

Mr Gaglo said the Hospital had been embarking on blood donation education to sensitise the public on the importance of the exercise and also to change misconceptions about blood donation.

He said the response so far, had not been encouraging, and said the hospital would continue with the education to have people willingly coming to donate blood.

Mr Gaglo expressed gratitude to MTN for taking up the initiative as one of the Company’s means of giving back to society.

