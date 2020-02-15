news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Nkonya Asakyiri (O/R) Feb.15, GNA- Nana Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister has commissioned a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Nkonya Asakyiri in the Biakoye District to promote health care delivery.

The Compound, which has a delivery room, Out Patients Department (OPD) and children ward, was first awarded in 2013 and later re-awarded in 2018 after it was abandoned by the first contractor.

Mr Emmanuel Visu, Assembly Member for the area said the facility would serve a total population of 1, 216 in the catchment area.

He appealed to the Regional Minister to provide the necessary drugs and post dedicated nurses to the Compound to help in the smooth running of the place.

Some chiefs and elders who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed dissatisfaction saying, though the CHPS compound had been commissioned, it had no water, furniture, beds, vaccine, fridge, and other necessary equipment for its smooth operation, thus, appealed to the Regional Minister for support.

The Regional Minister who was on a working visit to the District, proceeded to tour some three senior high schools in the area-Tapaman Senior High School, Nkonya Senior High School and Nkonya Wurapon Girls Senior High School after commissioning the CHPS compound.

Mr Yeboa addressed issues on infrastructure deficit in the schools and encouraged the students to take their studies seriously to become responsible citizens.

