news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Prampram (GAR), Sept.09, GNA - The Ningo-Prampram? District Assembly (NiPDA) has donated medical equipment to the Prampram? polyclinic to enhance health delivery in the town.

Presenting the items to the hospital, Mr. Jonathan Doku, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram, stated that, the District Assembly purchased the equipment upon request.

He mentioned that, the District Assembly had a responsibility to ensure that the Prampram polyclinic was in a good condition to administer proper and prompt health service to residents.

According to him, the equipment would help improve the quality of health delivery in the facility saying, the days when even minor cases were referred to the Tema General Hospital and Battor Catholic Hospital in the Volta Region, were over.

Mr Doku again assured that, the Prampram polyclinic would soon be upgraded into a fully fledged District Hospital.

Receiving the Items on behalf of the Poly clinic, Reverend Samuel Obeng Mensah, Administrator, expressed gratitude to the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) for the timely intervention.

Reverend Obeng Mensah said the equipment would help safe lives especially, in maternity cases.

The equipment donated included, two theatre monitors, One auto-Cliff machine, one 2.5 horse power air conditioner.and one Diethemy Machine, all worth about 60,000 Cedis.

The Prampram polyclinic is the only government owned hospital in the Ningo-Prampram District.

GNA