Accra, March 18, GNA - The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) to stop the ongoing mass registration exercise for Ghana Card in the Eastern Region, saying it defeated the President's directives on mass gathering as part of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



A press statement jointly signed, and issued, on Wednesday, by Dr Frank Ankobea, President of the GMA and Dr Justice Yankson, General Secretary of the GMA, respectively, said the request was to ensure public safety.

"It is the considered view of the GMA that this mass registration activities by the NIA, if allowed to continue, could create a fertile ground for the potential spread of COVID-19, endangering the lives of the staff of the NIA, the communities involved and the entire nation in the process.

“This will undoubtedly be fatal for the country," it said.

The GMA also urged the Government to begin the enforcement

of self-isolation of all Ghanaian citizens and residents returning to Ghana from countries with a high burden of the Coronavirus in accordance with the self-isolation guidelines, as issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

It also called on all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Corporate Ghana to complement the Government's efforts at combating the pandemic.

Ghana has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases with its contract tracing efforts identifying 381 persons.

GNA