Wa (U/W), Aug. 23, GNA – The Upper West Regional Secretariat of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) recorded 4,525 mobile renewals within the period of August 12th to 19th 2019.

It also recorded a total of 3,307 manual renewals at the various NHIA offices within the same period.

This is an indication of the level of acceptance and usage of the NHIS mobile renewal technology introduced by the Authority in December 2019 to help bring its service to the doorsteps of the clients.

Mr Samuel Lobber Lekamwe, Upper West Regional Operations Manager for the NHIA, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Wa.

The NHIA introduced the mobile platform to allow members to renew their membership with the scheme with ease and to also enable the Authority to verify claims submitted by health facilities.

He said though the mobile renewal experiences intermittent system failure, it was still the best option for the NHIA to improve on its service delivery to the public.

“If more than four thousand people can comfortably renew their cards at the comfort of wherever they are, we think that it’s a plus to our innovation towards service delivery to our members”, he said.

He appealed to the public to take advantage of the NHIS to get registered in order to guarantee them of ready access to health care when the need arises.

Mr Asraf Kele, the Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer of the Authority, said another innovation was the deployment of staff to hard-to-reach communities to enroll prospective members in the comfort of their homes to eliminate both risks and travel cost on clients.

He said in an effort to improve access to healthcare service to the people, the NHIA is registering vulnerable persons; particularly, beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and beneficiaries of the Ghana School Feeding Program (GSFP) for free.

