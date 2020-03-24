news, story, article

Accra, March 24, GNA – The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has restricted new registration and membership renewal, to aid efforts at preventing the spread of the flu-like novel coronavirus.

The Authority says, its district offices would now only attend to pregnant, children under five years old, and those classified as indigents by the Minister responsible for Social Welfare.

“These groups are considered vulnerable and should be protected against financial risk when accessing healthcare in these critical times.”

The measure, according to a public notice it issued in Accra, took effect from Monday, March 23.

It added that the staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) would make sure that there was “adequate spacing of at least two meters between each person in accordance with earlier directives”.

“For social distancing, we strongly encourage all NHIS Members to take advantage of the Mobile Renewal Service to renew membership by dialing *929# on all networks.

“Any enquiries should be directed to the NHIS Call Center on 054-444- 6447.”

It called for the people to remain calm and strictly abide by the protocols announced by the government.

The virus has infected over 370,000 people globally, and killed in excess of 16,000.

Ghana's case count is 52, with two deaths.

GNA