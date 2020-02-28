news, story, article

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Coast, Feb. 28, GNA - The Central Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) increased its revenue target from GH¢415,633.00 in the year 2018 to GH¢456,725.00 last year.

It represented a 10 percent increase in revenue over the period, making it one of the best performing period for the Scheme since its inception.

Additionally, the number of active membership have also increased from 894,148 in the year 2018 to 1,025,228 last year representing 87per cent of the Region's total population of 2,563,228.

Mr Isaac Fenu, the Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of Health, NHIA disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The NHIA remained committed to its objective of securing the implementation of a national health insurance policy that ensures access to basic healthcare services to all residents, he indicated.

It was the expectation of the Authority that by 2030, the electronic renewal would help it achieve universal health coverage for the country without fail.

The Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer attributed the giant gains to the introduction of electronic renewal system, which began last year. It was fast, easy, convenient and saves time.

The digitised system had also enhanced the Authority's operations, improved accessibility, reduced the stress subscribers went through with the manual system and effectively improved on the schemes’ financial management.

"There are no more long queues at the various districts offices thereby creating enough space for staffs to offer excellent clients services delivery to people at all times.

Mr Fenu mentioned poor network services in some communities as one major challenge facing the digitised system, but assured that they were working with all stakeholders to get all challenges rectified.

He expressed satisfaction with the success chalked up by the Authority in the Region and challenged all staff to be creative, innovative and dedicated to their work to enable them to achieve their annual targets.

