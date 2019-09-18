news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Sept 18, GNA - The Janok Foundation, a community-based organisation in Accra has held a sensitisation programme for five communities in family planning, antenatal, child healthcare and malaria under the People for Health Project (P4H).

The communities comprised Bukom, Odorna, Sukura/Zongo, Chorkor and Abeka in Accra.

The people were educated on skilled delivery and the negative effect of home delivery, life threatening signs of pregnancy, post-natal care and the importance of family planning.

The programme was jointly organised by SEND Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, the Ghana News Agency, and Penplusbytes with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Resource persons were drawn from the Ussher Polyclinic, the Adabraka Polyclinic, Mamprobi Polyclinic and the Kaneshie Polyclinic respectively.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of the Janok Foundation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the programme was to create health awareness among the people to prevent diseases and for them to effectively manage their lifestyles.

She called on health workers and patients to collaborate with each other for the implementation of good health services, while advising community members to avoid illicit sex and self-medication and go for health checks for the early detection of diseases.

GNA