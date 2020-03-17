news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - The Rare Disease Initiative (RDI) Ghana is going to employ social distancing as its main approach to work, Mr Samuel Agyei Wiafe, the Executive Director, said.



He said his outfit would continue to rely heavily on online and virtual collaborative tools for its day-to-day operations.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Wiafe said: “We understand the impact Corona Virus can have on some patients living with rare diseases, especially Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (PIDs), which are a group of rare, chronic disorders in which part of the body’s immune system is missing or functions improperly due to genetic mutations or defects.”

He urged every member of the rare disease community in Ghana, especially patients who are immunocompromised and their caregivers, to be extra vigilant and cautious and comply with the guidelines proposed by the World Health Organization.

The statement said the outbreak of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID 19) may impact some services rendered to some members of the Rare Disease community.

“However, we encourage our health institutions and professionals to continue to show compassion and extra care to persons living with genetic and rare diseases, which collectively fall under risk and vulnerable group.”

The World Health Organization’s guideline for dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19 includes frequent hand washing with soap under running water, maintaining social distancing by avoiding hugs and handshakes, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

“Use alcohol-based sanitizers. If you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical care early,” it said.

