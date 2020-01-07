news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Effiduase (Ash), Jan 07, GNA - The Pinasol Foundation, a community-based Child- centered Non- Governmental Organization in the Sekyere East District, has donated food items to in-patients of some hospitals in the District.

The items included cooked food packages, soft drinks, pastries and confectioneries among others, were donated to the in-patients within three health institutions at Effiduase and Asokore.

The health facilities are the Effiduase Government Hospital, Divine Hospital and the Ahmaddiyya Government Hospital.

Dr. Kwame Sefah, the Principal Scientist of Roche Molecular Systems in the USA, a Philanthropist and donor to the Foundation, who funded the donation, in a brief speech at the presentation ceremony held at the premises of the Effiduase Government Hospital, said it was most pertinent to give utmost care to the poor and needy in society.

Apostle Solomon Asiamah Okyere, the Executive Director, said the gesture was to focus community attention to the care of the sick and those admitted at the health facilities receiving treatment for different ailments, especially the poor and needy who feel rejected during their moments of hospitalization.

He said the exercise which begun last year, would be sustained as an annual programme aimed at complementing the already established programmes for mutual care and support for humanity.

Apostle Okyere said it was necessary for churches and corporate bodies to employ such initiatives as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

He said though there was the existence of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cater for patients at the various health centers, a little support in terms of cash or kind, from religious and various corporate bodies, was necessary for the psychological healing and wellbeing of the sick, especially those who were hospitalised.

He called on churches to establish foundations to care for the poor, needy and the sick in the society, to enhance the welfare of all persons locally and globally.

GNA