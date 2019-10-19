news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kwahu Pepease (E/R), Oct.19, GNA- Give Hope Global, a Non-Governmental Organisation based in the United States of America (USA) has donated medical equipment to the Pepease Health Centre to promote quality health care.

The items included; centrifuge, hospital beds, code cart among others.

In addition, two brand new X-150 motorbikes were presented to the facility to enable them conduct follow-up care, outreach services to underserved communities and also monitor other smaller health facilities in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

Mr Osei Mensah, presenting the items on behalf of the NGO said the donation formed part of the organization’s social responsibility to ensure that inhabitants in the community and its environs had access to quality healthcare services.

He said it was the NGO's major priority to promote and improve on the living standards of the people in the community in the fields of education, health and other social services, hence the donation.

Mr Mensah said the group had plans to adopt and upgrade the Pepease Health Centre and the Atibie Government Hospital to enable them serve the people of Kwahu better.

Mr Mensah said it was the aim of the NGO to make the donation an annual affair and encouraged the health workers to give off their best to help save lives.

Mr David Mensah, the Physician in-Charge of the facility, who received the items applauded the NGO for their support to the facility and assured that the items would be used to benefit the people in the area.

He commended Dr William Osei Ntim and Nana Frederick Osafo Ntim through whose efforts they received the medical equipment from Give Hope Global.

Dr Mensah called on Kwahu Citizens home and abroad to support other health centres in Kwahu especially those in deprived areas to minimise the hustles people go through to access quality healthcare.

GNA