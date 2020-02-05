news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 5. GNA – Child Research for Action and Development Agency (CRADA) a child centered advocacy group has called for strategic collaboration from civil society groups, research and academic institutions, to help expand awareness and support for victims of cancers, especially children and women.

It has also stressed the need for awareness programmes through the use of various communication channels to share information of the signs and symptoms of some cancers and where appropriate, encourage participation in cancer screening programmes to ensure early detection and diagnosis.

This was contained in a statement signed by Nana Antwi Boasiako Brempong, Executive Secretary of CRADA and copied to the Ghana News Agency to mark the 2020 World Cancer Day celebrations.

World Cancer Day is celebrated worldwide on February 04, every year to raise awareness of cancers and how to prevent, detect, or treat it.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report indicates that 84 million people are likely to die of cancers the next decade if proper interventions are not put in place to curb this menace.

Cancer is the leading cause of deaths among children globally, with 300,000 new cases diagnosed each year among children between ages zero and 19.

This year’s theme was: “I will and I will” with observance of the day aimed at saving millions of preventable deaths by raising awareness and education about cancer, including cervical cancer.

The statement indicated that the high cost of treating the disease had come to worsen the plight of children affected by the disease.

It had also become a barrier to sustainable development, especially those in the low and middle income countries.

The statement commended WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer for its determined efforts to engage national health systems to deal with cancer cases.

It also called for increased awareness of the disease, while encouraging regular check-ups to promote early treatment of health issues.

