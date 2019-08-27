news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru (C/R), Aug. 27, GNA - The Nkrumah Restoration of Hope, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), based in Kumasi together with the Church of Christ at Agona Swedru have organised free health screening for the people of Swedru and Gomoa Aboso in theCentral Region.

The exercise was undertaken by doctors from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Elmina Hospital and other health facilities who treated various ailments like: diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis ‘B’, skin and eyes problems, cardiovascular among others.

The programme, with main sponsors from United States of America, coincided with the Annual Akwanbo Festival of the chiefs and people of Agona West District.

Dr Samuel York of Komfo Anokye Hospital and leader of the medical team, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was vital as majority of the people, especially the aged in the area, found it difficult to go for health checks.

He said many diseases were seriously affecting the people due to improper diet and lack of physical exercise, which sometimes caused sudden deaths and advised people with hypertension problems to minimise the intake of salt.

Dr York urged the public to go for regular medical check-ups for the early detection of illnesses to avoid health complications.

He said the people who were found with diseases were given medication while others with serious cases referred to health facilities for further treatment.

Mr Kitson Ebuako Atta, an Elder of the Swedru Church of Christ and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Gomoa Central, gave the assurance that the church would continue to organise such programmes to improve the health of the citizenry.

Nana Kojo Ackom, the Tufuhene of Agona Swedru, and Chief of Dwenho, a suburb of Swedru thanked the organisers and the sponsors of the programme and called for more of such health exercises for the people to receive medical attention at their doorsteps.

He appealed to other NGOs to extend assistance to members of deprived communities in the area to improve their living conditions.

GNA