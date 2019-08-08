news, story, article

Issa, (U/W), Aug. 8, GNA – President Nana Akufo Addo will commission a new 160-bed capacity hospital in the Upper West Regional later this month.

The commissioning will enable the people of the region to access health care at the facility that had suffered both financial and political challenges since the sod was cut for commencement of the project in 2010.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister disclosed this during the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District meet-the-press at Issa.

He said about seven medical doctors and 170 nurses were posted to the region to handle the facility and revealed that they were still recommending some Specialists to be posted to the facility to ensure effective health care delivery.

The Regional Minister said the facility when commissioned would reduce the rate of referral cases outside the region and would also reduce the burden of patients and their families.

Dr Bin Salih also commended President Akufo- Addo for granting the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) autonomy and also going ahead to name it after one of the illustrious sons of the region; Simon Diedong Dombo.

This means that the Wa campus of UDS will now be known as Simon Dombo University of Integrated Business Studies.

