By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 30, GNA - The state-of-the-art ambulances being distributed by government under its ‘One Constituency, One Ambulance’ initiative, have in-built medical facilities to augment emergency maternal care, the National Ambulance Service (NAS), has disclosed.

The move is also a booster to stemming maternal and infant mortality to help in the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in that area.

According to the NAS, life-saving equipment for the mother as well as the fetal monitoring devices in those ambulances, had been designed to provide care for the mother and baby.

There are gadgets like graphic and numeric information on fetal heart rate and maternal uterine activity to help clinicians assess fetal wellbeing.

“This monitoring device has the ability to relay information on the state of the fetus, thereby, assisting health professionals to work assiduously to save the unborn child and the mother” Mr. Seth Jechie Kelly, a Paramedic of NAS, noted.

Additionally, the new ambulances have other facilities, including neonate and clinical thermometers, pulse oximeter, blood pressure device, portable patient monitor, solar blanket, glucometer, defibrillator AED, intubation set and nebulizer.

The rest are mouth valve mask, oropharyngeal airway, syringe pump, intravenous holder, oral suction catheters, oxygen delivery system, thermal insulation and turbo ventilation.

Others include cervical collar set, finger, wrist and ankle stirrup splints, head immobilizer and belt, thump spica, night driving goggles and disinfectant dispenser.

Mr. Kelly said the ambulances unlike the previous ones had been designed to augment healthcare delivery in a country with limited health facilities.

He cautioned drivers to adhere to motor traffic protocols, especially by giving way to ambulances in case of emergency.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, the Regional Minister, admonished Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to work assiduously to complete work on the ambulance bays in their respective areas.

Out of the 47 constituencies in the Region, only 31 had finished constructing their bays.

The Regional Minister asked the beneficiary constituencies to make good use of the vehicles.

