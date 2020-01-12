news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Millicent Tamakloe, GNA

Akuapem-Larteh, Jan. 12, GNA - The National Association of Registered Midwives Ghana (NARM-GH) has trained 50 of its executives to become good leaders in their field of work.

The two-day leadership training programme was held on the theme: "Effective Leadership; a Primary Driver of Change" for selected midwives from across the regions and the five teaching hospitals at Larteh in the Eastern Region.

Madam Ridhwana Hawa Amoako-Agyei, the NARM-GH President, explained that leadership played an important role in maintaining professionalism adding; “Good leadership produces good results.”

She said as a professional association that dealt with clients, it was important its leaders were provided with quality leadership skills to inculcate same into their members to relate well with patients at the health facilities.

Madam Amoako-Agyei said midwifery was now recognised as a separate and distinct profession from nursing and charged members to adhere to their Code of Ethics to redeem the image of the profession.

She noted that the leadership was aware of the frustration and intimidation members were going through because they opted to be agents of NARM Ghana and assured that they would engage the appropriate authorities to address these ill-treatments.

DR Yaw Baah, the General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said leadership was about serving and urged the members not to take up any leadership position for the sake of it.

He said TUC was interested in the welfare of Ghanaian workers and had, over the years, put government on its toes with respect to the welfare and working conditions of public sector workers.

He assured NARM-GH of TUC’s support to realise its goals.

