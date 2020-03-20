news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Nangodi (UE), March 20, GNA - The Nabdam District Assembly in the Upper East Region has procured and handed over assorted medical equipment worth GH¢171,000.00 to the District Health Directorate for distribution to health facilities in the area.

The medical supplies are to be distributed to all Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds to help mitigate challenges confronting health facilities in administering quality healthcare.

The items would also boost the preparedness of the health facilities to handle the coronavirus pandemic, should it spread to the District.

The supplies included; 10 normal beds, five examination beds, 10 Out-Patient Department benches, 15 tables, 15 chairs, 10 cabinets, five set of veronica buckets, five delivery sets and five BP apparatus.

The rest are five weighing scales for adults, five weighing scales for babies, five dressing sets, 10 mattresses, 10 bed sheets and 10 pillow cases.

Presenting the items to the health directorate, Madam Agnes Anamoo, the Chief Executive for the Nabdam District, said the Assembly assessed the needs of the health facilities and through its Common Fund procured the items to help improve health delivery.





She said the health of the people in the area was paramount and the Assembly was working hard to combat the challenges to improve services.

The DCE assured the people that government was working to ensure that the district hospital that was promised them would be fully implemented.

She urged stakeholders to adhere to and enforce the President’s directives on COVID-19 in order to minimize its spread.

She called for intensive education and strict compliance from all persons and also appealed to the traditional authorities to work closely with security agencies to ensure that public gatherings such as funerals, festivals, weddings and graduation ceremonies stopped.

Receiving the items, Mr James Tobiga Naabil, the Nabdam District Director of Ghana Health Services, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for making efforts to address some of the challenges affecting quality health services there.

He said the equipment particularly the veronica buckets were timely amid the efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which required regular handwashing.

He also said isolation centres were created across all health facilities to handle cases of COVID-19 in the region and advised members of the public to adhere to basic hygienic practices particularly regular handwashing to avoid being infected with the disease.

He appealed for more logistics including; infrared thermometers, personal protective equipment among others to enable health personnel work effectively.

