By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, March 24, GNA - The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) and the Church of Pentecost (CoP), on Tuesday, presented some quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) and alcohol based hand sanitizers worth about GH¢70,000.00 to the Ministry of Health, to support the safety of frontline staff, patients and other clients.

N&MC's donation of quantities of wellington boots and alcohol based sanitizers cost GH¢ 25,000, while the COP's quantity of same items was GH¢45,000.00.

Mr Alexander K. K Abban, the Deputy Minister of Health, thanked both institutions for their support, and called for more donations to complement government's efforts.

He said achieving successes in COVID-19 pandemic required collaborative efforts by all to cut the chain of spread of the virus and everybody must play a role in the fight.

Mr Abban also underscored the crucial role of health care workers as frontlines, and said their protection was very critical to saving lives as any negligence could lead to the widespread of the virus and death of more patients.

He indicated that due to the present situation and the pressures resulting from the outbreak of the pandemic on medical staff, the Ministry, had secured clearance from the Ministry of Finance and completed all documentation for the employment of nurses who completed their courses between 2017 and 2018.

He stressed on the fact that the decision to employ new nurses to complement existing health staff was not political and must not be treated as such.

Mr Abban commended all health workers for their commitment and hard work towards patients care since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, and admitted that although the fight had been tough, it was hoped that with the stringent measures being put in place by government, things would worked out for the better.

He called on all to strictly observe all the safety and hygiene protocols such as frequent hand washing with soap under running water, or use alcohol-based sanitizers, avoiding handshakes, crowded places and observing the social distancing rule.

