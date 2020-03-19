news, story, article

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA



Accra, March. 18, GNA - Some Muslim Communities in Accra are strictly adhering to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive to close down schools, Mosques, Churches and other public gatherings.

A visit to Nima, Mamobi and Newtown by the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday revealed that as at 0500 hours mosques were empty as Muslims were seen observing prayers in their individual homes.

The directive by President Akufo-Addo was to stop the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the country.

The COVID-19 virus is a new virus linked to the same family of viruses as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and some types of common cold.

The disease which is caused by the novel coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China, and has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The ‘CO’ stands for corona, ‘VI’ for virus, and ‘D’ for disease.

Formerly, this disease was referred to as ‘2019 novel coronavirus’ or ‘2019-nCoV."

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on conditions of anonymity in an interview, an opinion leader in Nima disclosed that though majority of mosques adhered to the directive, some leaders still publicly prayed in their mosques without regard to the President’s directives.

This he said could cause the spread of the disease in the areas.

Hajia Zenabu Bukari who is educated on how the virus spreads explained that she had put in place some measures in her house to prevent her family from infection.

The virus is transmitted through direct contact with respiratory droplets of an infected person, generated through coughing and sneezing, and touching contaminated surfaces and it may survive on surfaces for several hours.

Hajia Zenabu said the measures she has instituted includes; disinfecting everywhere on hourly basis and using sanitizers with the entire family and thoroughly washing of hands.

GNA