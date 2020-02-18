news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 18, GNA - The Western Regional Branch of the Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) has organised a blood donation exercise to feed the Kwesimintsin hospital blood bank.



The annual event, dubbed: "save a life "would ultimately help provide the blood needs of people who may need such emergency services in the hospital.

Mr. Samuel Danquah, Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Kwesimintsin hospital who led the team in the MTN sponsored exercise said about 100 individual were expected to donate.

Mr. Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of the MTN said the annual exercise had seen over 14,000 units of blood collected in nine years.

The Company would also use the event to break grounds for the construction of a blood bank for the Obstetrics and Gyneacology Department of the Cape Coast Teaching hospital.

For almost a decade, MTN Ghana Foundation has set aside February 14th for its annual “Save a Life Blood Donation” exercise.

Last year, the Company exceeded the target of 3,500 by collecting 4, 449 units of blood.

This year, MTN hopes to collect 5,000 units of blood from all 16 regions.

Mr. Koranteng said the need for voluntary blood donation could be underestimated, especially in an era where mothers were still losing their lives as a result of obstetrics hemorrhage.

"We need voluntary blood donors to stock up our blood banks to support women during child birth process and accident victims who need blood to survive instead of relying on family replacement, which comes in late in most cases."

He said MTN Ghana Foundation had invested over USD 13.5m in three focused areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The Corporate Services Executive lauded the contribution of volunteers and the media partners for their commitment.

GNA