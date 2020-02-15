news, story, article

Gakli (VR), Feb. 15, GNA – The MTN Ghana Foundation, has collected a total of 90 pints of blood to buffer the Ketu South Municipal Hospital blood stock.

Friday’s annual Valentine’s Day blood donation exercise under the Company’s “Save a Life Campaign”, the first ever to be held in the municipality since its inception in 2011, came off at Gakli Market.

Madam Ramatu Mullengi, Chairperson, Blood Donation Committee, Ketu South Municipal Hospital in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) thanked MTN Ghana for including the Ketu South Municipality in its 2020 edition of the Campaign.

She said the facility was now positioned to help the hospital save more lives including clients from neighbouring republic of Togo.

“We need to always have enough blood in stock to deal with emergencies especially maternal cases because the hospital’s catchment area is big. We’re in the border town, Aflao and so, travelers including those from Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Benin and Togo all access our services. That’s not all. Other health centres fall on us for blood while we also serve as referral centre for most private clinics.”

Madam Mullengi said the hospital had been organising such donation exercises quarterly to save lives of its clients and appealed to Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of voluntarily donating blood because “community blood donation in Ketu South is low”

Madam Memuna Salifu, a volunteer told the GNA that she donated blood to support the Campaign and to contribute to the health of citizens especially in addressing maternal mortality.

MTN foundation is social responsibility wing of Mobile Telecommunications Network Limited (MTN)

