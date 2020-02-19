news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 19, GNA – A telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana through its “Safe a Life” blood donation exercise has collected 1,927 units of blood in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

The company has since then stocked the blood banks of the Regional Hospital in Sunyani, Goaso Government Hospital and Dr. Amoako Hospital in the Techiman Municipality with the units of blood.

Students of the Sunyani Senior High School (SHS), Ahafoman SHS in Goaso and Akumfi Ameyaw SHS in the Techiman Municipality mostly donated their blood at separate blood donation exercises held in their respective schools.

The annual MTN “Safe a Life” campaign event gives staff of the company and the general public the opportunity to show love by donating units of blood to help stock various blood banks across the country.

But, this year, many of the students were not allowed to participate in the exercise because they were below 17 years and weighed less than 50 kilogrammes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ernest Mamphey, MTN Ghana’s Mobile Money Implementation Controller in-charge of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions said the exercise was successful, and thanked the donors for their support.

GNA