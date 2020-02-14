news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Feb. 14, GNA - Mobile Telecommunications Network Limited (MTN) has collected 400 pints of blood in the Volta and Oti Regions as part of activities to mark this year's Valentine’s Day.

The exercise, under the Company’s Save a Life campaign, begun with three regions in 2011, and now covers all 16.

This year’s Volta and Oti Regional editions of the campaign, which seeks to buffer blood stocks in the country, was held at the Sonrise Senior High School in the Ho Municipality, Adidome Senior High School in the Central Tongu District, the Aflao Central Market, and at the Buemman Senior High School in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region.

Mr Faisal Ali, MTN Mobile Money Manager for Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the donations presented an opportunity for the Company to show love to society.

“We have a large subscriber base and have been looking at ways to give back to them. This exercise is how we show our love. We don’t do chocolate, we do blood.

“The health of our customers is very important. Most of our hospitals don’t have blood, and with all our investment and support, we have to resource the hospitals,” he said.

Asked why the Company was appealing to students for the essential commodity, Mr Ali said they were of the preferred age for individuals to donate, adding that staff of the Company had championed the donations when it was first initiated, and continue to do so.

GNA