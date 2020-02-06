news, story, article

Gomoa Obuasi (C/R), Feb 6, GNA - Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central Constituency has presented health and office equipment to Health facilities to improve quality healthcare delivery in her Constituency.



The beneficiary facilities are the Obuasi Health Centre and other Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds.

The health equipment are five weighing scales, five infrared, eight trolleys , a refrigerator, Deep freezer, tripod, hospital bed each and four Ward Screens.

The office equipment are 10 Swivel Chairs, seven Office Cabinet, seven Laptops, 11 client waiting chairs, one projector, projector Screen and a Desk top computer each.

She also presented a brand new Toyota pick-up to facilitate the monitoring work of the District Health Directorate.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah said the presentation formed part of measures to make health care delivery available to the people at their door steps.

The MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Lands and Natural Resources said the government was committed to ensuring that healthcare in the Constituency became one of the best.

She stated that the distribution of Ambulances to every constituency in the country was clear indication of the government’s resolve to improve healthcare delivery and jobs creation for health professionals.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah urged the chiefs and the people in Gomoa Central to vote for her and President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 polls.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central, had earlier joined the MP to hand over a six classroom block financed By Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to authorities of Gomoa Gyaman Community Senior High School.

Mr Otoo assured the Chiefs and people of Obuasi that plans were advanced to upgrade the Health Centre to a District Hospital.

A Medical Doctor will be posted to the facility to manage cases that may be brought to the hospital to avoid referrals to Swedru Municipal Government and Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospitals.

The government he noted, had approved the construction of a new Polyclinic at Gomoa Abaasa.

He called on the nurses, paramedical staff and Medical Assistants at Obuasi health Centre to take good care of the equipment.

Mr Stephen Tie-Toh, Medical Assistant who received the items thanked the MP for her continuous support to health care delivery in the Area.

He said last year, the MP donated Air Conditioners, beds, bed sheets, client chairs, laptop among others to all health facilities in the Gomoa Central constituency.

Mr Tie-Toh assured the MP and DCE that the items would be distributed equitably to all health facilities to enhance their work.

