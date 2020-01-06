news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Duunyin (N/R), Jan 06, GNA – The Minority Leader of Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, at the weekend commissioned a Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHIPS) compound with essential medical equipment and supplies at Duunyin in the Northern Region.

The CHIPS compound, valued at GH¢300,000.00, formed part of the MP's efforts to promote improved health care delivery in the area, especially among women and children.

Mr Iddrisu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, addressing the community members, said the facility was built with accumulated savings from his Health and Common Funds.

He said the CHIPS compound formed part of his contribution to improving access to quality healthcare, especially in reducing maternal and infant mortality in the constituency and the country as a whole.

He urged them to own and maintain the facility to ensure access to basic health care services as well as promote good and healthy living in the area.

Dr Ali Francis Soah, the Health Director for the Tamale Metropolis, commended the MP for his efforts at improving healthcare services in the area.

He said it was his wish to raise the facility into a higher health centre in future and, therefore, appealed to members of the community, opinion leaders and land owners not to encroach on its land.

Duunyin Lana Alhassan Nindoo, the Chief of Duunyin, in a speech read on his behalf, expressed joy and gratitude to the MP for bringing hope to the community and its surroundings and urged him to do more.

He, however, appealed to the Minority Leader to help provide potable water for the community to help the facility to function properly.

GNA