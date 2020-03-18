news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, March 18, GNA - Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has called for the cooperation of all citizens as health experts warn that the next two weeks will be critical in the fight to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.

So far the country has seven confirmed cases of the virus.

The Minister said due to the number of people the patients came into contacts with, it was more likely the cases could go up before eventually reducing.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made the announcement at a media briefing update on COVID-19 cases in Accra on Wednesday.

He, however, expressed the hope that the systems put in place would arrest the situation and prevent the further spread of the disease.

He urged goods and services operators not to inflate the prices of products as this was not helping the situation.

The Minister expressed appreciation to faith-based organizations and the media for the support exhibited so far for educating the public on COVID-19.

“In particular we thank the Ghana Charismatic Bishops, the Christian Council of Ghana, the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches, the Pentecostal churches, Orthodox churches, the office of the National Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community for their observation of these restrictions that have been introduced.

“We also thank the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and the entire journalists across the country, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and the Editors Forum for their support in helping mobilize the public to be aware and respond accordingly,” he said.

He said there is the need to adhere to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) communication models to avoid any scenarios of people sharing unreliable information particularly from the internet.

“Please use the GHS materials when communicating or educating the public,” he said.

We also thank the Ghana Medical Association, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, the Pharmaceutical Society and producers of pharmaceutical products for the resource persons they are providing in helping this exercise.

GNA