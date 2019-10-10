news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - The Mental Health Authority (MHA) has signed a five year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Besstel Child and Adult Psychiatric Foundation in Accra, to improve mental health care in the country.

The partnership is to help in building the capacity of MHA staff to provide certain aspects of mental health service delivery such as treatment of aggressive patients.

The Foundation, which is a mental health charity registered in the United Kingdom and in Ghana together with its organisational partners signed the MOU to allow them to provide support to the MHA in increasing awareness of mental health in the country.

Dr Caroline Amissah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHA, said government alone cannot provide the needed support for proper mental health care and so it is important for other stakeholders to get involved.

“We have been creating some awareness through the celebration of various mental health days like world suicide prevention day, world drug abuse prevention day among others but we cannot do it all.

“We want more people to come on board to ensure that we are able to reach everyone out there,” she said.

Mr Nashuri Momori, an Expert User Consultant for the Foundation, said the MOU would create a synergy between all relevant parties and enhance awareness about mental health in the country.

He said it will help to provide support to people that are struggling with mental ill health, their families and friends and service providers.

“It’s a very delicate area and yet something that most people struggle to discuss and work for. There are no data and we are going to ensure that the entire community is aware of what mental health is about, its challenges, and what support is in place,” he said

Mr Peter Hasler, the Patron of Besstel Foundation, said the long term plan of the Foundation is to build the first mental health recovery hospital in West Africa, which would be situated in Kumasi.

He said the Foundation was currently raising funds to refurbish the Psychiatric Wing at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to serve as an exemplary centre for the new recovery hospital.

GNA