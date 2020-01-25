news, story, article

Takoradi, Jan 25, GNA - The Medical Women Association of Ghana (MWAG) in collaboration with LEXTA Ghana Limited, producers of Yazz Sanitary products have screened hundreds of market women in the SekondiTakoradi Metropolis for Cervical Cancer to mark the Cervical Cancer awareness month.

Cervical cancer continue to be one of life threatening Conditions affecting many women , hence the dedication of the month of February to create more awareness and encourage voluntary testing for early diagnosis and treatment to avoid preventable deaths associated with late diagnosis.

This year, the theme: “Let’s fight Cervical Cancer Together," has been chosen to highlight the need to fight and eliminate the condition.

The screening took place at the Takoradi market circle in partnership with Spice FM and Beach FM.

The Head of Logistics and Operations of LEXTA Ghana Limited, Mr. Kingsley Adjei Mensah, said for the past five years, MWAG and Yazz had educated many women about cervical cancer and have also done several screenings to help prevent the spread of the condition.

He said women were precious assets to society and must therefore be supported to enable them live in good health.

Mr Mensah said the team would move to Cape Coast and continue till all the sixteen Regions in the country are covered.

He urged women to patronize the Yazz products adding, for every Yazz sanitary pad you buy, you donate 0.01 perswas to help fight cervical cancer.

The President of Medical Women Association of Ghana, Mrs. Charlotte Sam urged women who were sexually active to have a regular screening of cervical cancer before it generates into a deadly cancer that cannot be cured.

She also urged couples and those in relationships to be faithful to their partners since multiple sexual partners was one major cause of Cervical Cancer.

